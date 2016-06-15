ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Donegal

aka Chemdog

Donegal

Donegal is a variety of Chemdawg grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is potent but will still allow you to maintain your typical routine. The flavors of Donegal are a mix of citrus and pungent diesel notes that give way to the heady effects that are first felt around the crown of your head and provide an uplifted mood and a rush of creativity.

43 people reported 312 effects
Euphoric 58%
Energetic 51%
Happy 48%
Creative 44%
Uplifted 44%
Depression 32%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 23%
Fatigue 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 13%
Dizzy 13%
Headache 6%

Lineage

Chemdog
Donegal

