Donkey Kong is a hybrid weed strain which is a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Pure Michigan. Donkey Kong was originally bred by 3rd Coast Genetics. The THC content of Donkey Kong may vary, but it is typically appreciated for its moderate to high THC levels, which can range from 18% to 26%. This makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. While I couldn't find specific information about its effects and flavors, hybrid strains like Donkey Kong often offer a balanced combination of both sativa and indica characteristics. The effects and flavors of this strain may vary depending on its unique terpene profile. As for the average price of Donkey Kong, it can fluctuate based on location and market conditions, so it's best to check with local dispensaries or online sources for current pricing information. If you've had the opportunity to experience Donkey Kong, share your personal insights through a strain review.
