Indica

4.2 43 reviews

Danky Doodle

Danky Doodle

Originally named Double D as a reference to the large buds on these plants (we’ll let you make the connection there), breeder KC Brains decided to rename the strain Danky Doodle at the suggestion of some American friends in order to avoid confusion with the similarly named Double Dutch. Danky Doodle certainly isn’t a shy plant; it grows like the weed it is and will make its presence known with its pungent sweet smell. Plants flower at 9 to 11 weeks and should provide a high yield of large buds covered in a rich frost. This plant is a cross between several strains, and it’s no surprise that Big Bud is included in its lineage along with the strains Viking and the breeder’s own KC 636. The result is a strong indica that provides full body relief no matter what you call it.

39 people reported 229 effects
Euphoric 48%
Happy 38%
Uplifted 33%
Aroused 30%
Energetic 23%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 43%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 17%
Dry eyes 38%
Dry mouth 35%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%
Anxious 2%

