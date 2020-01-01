ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Double Durban
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Double Durban
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

Double Durban

Double Durban

Double Durban is the result of crossing GSC with Durban Poison. Also known as Double Durban Kush, the “double” in the name refers to the Durban Poison parent and the Durban Poison in the genetics of GSC (Durban Poison crossed with OG Kush). In short, this strain was bred to keep the benefits of GSC—high potency and a great terpene profile. Double Durban is a functional strain that will keep you smiling while you tidy up the house. Many people use it to start their day or to give themselves a pick-me-up in the afternoon. Thankfully, this strain also keeps you focused, so you can get through that list of chores in no time. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

Find Double Durban nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Durban nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Double Durban

Products with Double Durban

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Double Durban nearby.

Most popular in