Drizella is a sativa bred by Dynasty Seeds that crosses Cinderella 99, White Widow, and Space Queen. These resinous buds offer a tropical aroma, with notes of pineapple, citrus, and vanilla, delivering clear, stimulating cerebral effects that are long-lasting. This stable strain can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time around 60 days.
Strain spotlight
