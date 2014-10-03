ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Drizella is a sativa bred by Dynasty Seeds that crosses Cinderella 99, White Widow, and Space Queen. These resinous buds offer a tropical aroma, with notes of pineapple, citrus, and vanilla, delivering clear, stimulating cerebral effects that are long-lasting. This stable strain can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time around 60 days.

Lineage

Space Queen
Cinderella 99
Drizella

