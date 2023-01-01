Dubble Tropicana
Dubble Tropicana is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Dubble with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features citrus and diesel flavors. Dubble Tropicana has colorful hues and spicy terpenes. This strain is a heavy hitter and will put you in the couch, so it’s best to smoke Dubble Tropicana during evening hours.
Dubble Tropicana strain effects
Dubble Tropicana strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
