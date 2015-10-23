ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 28 reviews

Durban Berry

Durban Berry

Durban Berry is a hybrid cannabis strain that harnesses the vitalizing sativa power of Durban Poison counterbalanced by the mellow indica qualities of Rocky Mountain Blueberry. Taking after her Durban Poison parent, Durban Berry delivers a functional and upbeat high that allows creativity to flow freely. A pungent lemon and berry aroma erupts from the fluffly buds while tangy citrus flavors awaken on the exhale.

SkinnyPineapple
Member since 2015
I recently picked up this strain from The Farm, in Boulder. The knowledgable bud-tender recommended this strain after I told her that I was looking for a "clean/clear headed" high. I typically love the high that I get from Durban Poison, but have reserved that strain for high energy activities li...
CreativeFocusedHappy
DrNnja
Member since 2014
Had this at Healing House in Denver (they call it Blue Durban), but they ran out months ago and haven't restocked.....SO, I drove 45 min to The Farm in Boulder, because they always have it! It was worth the drive....I LOVE this strain. It gives you clear functionality, energy, yet relaxes you. I ca...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
chbh0472
Member since 2015
Just a great all around strain, a perfect strain to hang out with friends. I couldn't stop giggling, it made me feel like a million bucks! Great taste, just like it smells. This strain is a must try.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
lesserbirds
Member since 2015
It's a peaceful, sunny day kind of feeling without any negative side effects. A clear head and a big smile; this is the gatekeeper you have been waiting for. No tonic buzz or slumbery euphoria; just a good head for what come's your way.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
steveskeif
Member since 2016
Really uplifting strain. The affects of the sativs really give you a nice uplifting, & creative mind. Recomend with the morning coffee. The hybrid part from the Rocky mountain berry also is a nice come down indica effect. Really balanced strain. For day and night.
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Rocky Mountain Blueberry
Durban Poison
Durban Berry

New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
