ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Durban Cheese
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Durban Cheese

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 25 reviews

Durban Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 25 reviews

Durban Cheese

Durban Cheese is a potent hybrid of Durban Poison and Cheese and provides the balanced effects of its indica and sativa parentage. Its aroma is described as a surprisingly appetizing blend of lemon and cheese. A suitable strain for stress and mild pain relief, Durban Cheese is a great all-around choice.

Effects

Show all

20 people reported 179 effects
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 60%
Happy 45%
Hungry 35%
Relaxed 35%
Stress 65%
Pain 40%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 25%
Nausea 20%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 20%
Anxious 10%
Dizzy 10%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

Show all

Avatar for timmysauce
Member since 2016
Never heard of Durban Cheese prior to today. I'm a hybrid fan and advocate and this hybrid strain is beautiful. The buds are compact while still soft to touch and upon cutting them up, they release into soft and subtly sticky grounds. The pull from my bong's bowl was even and enjoyable and the taste...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
from ga takes alot of time money end effort to find this kina herb but its one of the best
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappy
Avatar for olivedrab
Member since 2014
One of the best I've smoked out of the last 10 my 🔌 had. (Sky walker OG, tropical tang, blue cheese and many others.) really effective for muscle pains as well. 👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OneTwoLaughingBuddha
Member since 2013
Very strong strain sold my many local dealers, smells very fruity with hints of yellow colouration with orange hairs from what I've bought
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for edubb4daze
Member since 2015
Very good and relaxing high as described here as it would be. Very mellow and easy going. Head high was slight for me and more of a body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Durban Cheese nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Durban Cheese nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Durban Cheese

Products with Durban Cheese

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Durban Cheese nearby.

Good reads

Show all

What Is THCV and What Are the Benefits of This Cannabinoid?
What Is THCV and What Are the Benefits of This Cannabinoid?

Most popular in