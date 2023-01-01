Durban Dream
Durban Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and Blue Dream. This strain is a powerful and uplifting strain that combines the best of both parents. Durban Dream is 26-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Durban Dream effects include happiness, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Durban Dream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Savvy, Durban Dream features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Durban Dream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Durban Dream is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Dream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
