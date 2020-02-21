ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Durban Kush
  • Leafly flower of Durban Kush

Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Durban Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Minty
Herbal

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

Durban Kush
  • Fruity
  • Minty
  • Herbal

A spin on a classic by Ethos Genetics, Durban Kush crosses Durban Poison with a Chem D and OG Kush cross. Mixing the racey Durban Poison with two well-known sedative strains, Durban Kush offers full body effects while keeping your mind in the clouds. Get ready for sweet candy and earthy gas terps that ooze from its oily trichomes.

