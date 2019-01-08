ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dutch Crunch is an intercontinental hybrid bringing the Netherlands and America a little closer together. This wonderfully aromatic strain is created by crossing Jack Herer with Dutch Treat, resulting in a stimulating hybrid cross of zestful genetics. Expressing bright citrus notes and traditional Dutchy aromas, Dutch Crunch is an uplifting cross that may assist with migraines, stress, and ADD.   

Lineage

Dutch Treat
Jack Herer
Dutch Crunch

