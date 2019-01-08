Dutch Crunch is an intercontinental hybrid bringing the Netherlands and America a little closer together. This wonderfully aromatic strain is created by crossing Jack Herer with Dutch Treat, resulting in a stimulating hybrid cross of zestful genetics. Expressing bright citrus notes and traditional Dutchy aromas, Dutch Crunch is an uplifting cross that may assist with migraines, stress, and ADD.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Dutch Crunch nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Crunch nearby.
Lineage
Products with Dutch Crunch
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Crunch nearby.