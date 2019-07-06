ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Eagle Bill is a hybrid strain created with and for The Father of Vapor, Eagle Bill Amato. This homage bred under Sensi Seeds is a powerful and piney variety created from a unique mixture of Pure Haze, Colombian, Thai, and Jamaican landraces. According to Sensi Seeds, it was “one of Eagle Bill’s last wishes that he be a part of the breeding process of his namesake strain.” This flower should be vaporized to fully appreciate the loud forest flavors that invigorate without being overpowering.

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Eagle Bill

