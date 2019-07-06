Eagle Bill is a hybrid strain created with and for The Father of Vapor, Eagle Bill Amato. This homage bred under Sensi Seeds is a powerful and piney variety created from a unique mixture of Pure Haze, Colombian, Thai, and Jamaican landraces. According to Sensi Seeds, it was “one of Eagle Bill’s last wishes that he be a part of the breeding process of his namesake strain.” This flower should be vaporized to fully appreciate the loud forest flavors that invigorate without being overpowering.