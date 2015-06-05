ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Earthshaker OG
Hybrid

4.4 9 reviews

Earthshaker OG

aka PO #3

Earthshaker OG

Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrus and lemongrass.

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Earthshaker OG

