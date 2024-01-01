stock photo similar to El Matador
Hybrid

El Matador

El Matador is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mataro Blue and El Chapo. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. El Matador is a potent and flavorful strain that combines the gassy and fruity aromas of El Chapo with the berry and sweet notes of Mataro Blue. El Matador is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us El Matador effects include feeling aroused, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose El Matador when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Anani Pharma, El Matador features flavors like sweet, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of El Matador typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. El Matador is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed El Matador, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

