Indica

4.5 41 reviews

Mataro Blue

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 41 reviews

Mataro Blue

Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seeds is a rare three-way cross of Black Domina x Mazar I Sharif x Blue Monster. This strain is a stable, high yield producer on top of having flavorful, award-winning genetics. Its strong medicinal effects sedate and relax the consumer, helping to combat insomnia, chronic pain, and restlessness. Mataro Blue won 1st place rosin at the 2016 Lift Expo, Toronto, as well as 1st place medical indica at the 2012 Treating Yourself Expo, Toronto.  

Effects

31 people reported 214 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 41%
Euphoric 35%
Tingly 32%
Stress 32%
Insomnia 29%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

41

Avatar for amilano420
Member since 2017
Fruity taste with a high that creeps on you and will leave you slumped and relaxed. Very dense nugs from the dispensary in Toronto.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bk709
Member since 2016
I'm unsure of the genetics. My shatter packaging has different ones listed than leafly - and though I tend to agree with leafly, it doesn't matter because this strain is awesome. It tastes of sweet citrus and a slightly kushy finish. the sativa components hit immediately and gradually fade away to ...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CanadianBudBoy
Member since 2017
Mataro Blue has hints of berry when you fist smell the bud. Smokes very nicely, with an effect of relaxation and tingling in parts of the body. Great afternoon and nightime medicine. My cut ranges from an estimated 19-21% THC. Remember to keep some snacks on hand!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Mataro Blue is a strain that provides very good pain and stress relief. Within an hour after consuming this strain will result in a very calm, relaxed and sleepy feeling. Overall, a good strain to relieve pain, reduce stress and combat insomnia. Would definitely recommend.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for shannon.turner.121772
Member since 2015
First off, this is one of my absolutely top favorites!!!!!! And Ive tried many strains from Cali, Seattle, Portland, Reno, Denver, and Maine. It smells sweet and delicious!!. She looks pretty too with big red hairs and white crystals everywhere. Its tastes smoothe and very good as well.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Monster
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Strain
Mataro Blue

