Greenhouse Seed Company released El Niño in 1998 and it subsequently won that year’s High Times Cannabis Cup in the bioplant category. This strain comes from Haze, Super Skunk, Brazilian, and Indian genetics to create an indica-dominant hybrid. While the El Niño weather phenomenon brings high winds, this strain bearing the same name brings on the irresistible desire to catch a few “z’s.” Plants will stay short or medium height and its flowers won’t be exceptionally large, but they should have plenty of crystals throughout. These plants really prefer the indoors or the tropics where they flower in 8 to 9 weeks.