Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.
