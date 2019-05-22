ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.

Member since 2014
This is a very nice hybrid you can definitely smell & taste this beautiful Flowers. Has a sweet lemon an hickory wood smell taste, I was able to mature my plant to the max nice dense flower's
El Niño
Super Lemon Haze
