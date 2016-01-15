Electric Lemon G is a sativa-dominant strain that combines an unknown lemon-flavored hybrid, G13, and Northern Lights #5. Bred by T.H. Seeds, these pungent buds fill the air with the smell of zesty lemon. This sativa will hit you with electrifying buzz, making it ideal for lifting the mood throughout the day.
