  3. Electric Lemon G
Sativa

4.4 55 reviews

Electric Lemon G

aka Eletric Lemon, Eletric G

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Electric Lemon G

Electric Lemon G is a sativa-dominant strain that combines an unknown lemon-flavored hybrid, G13, and Northern Lights #5. Bred by T.H. Seeds, these pungent buds fill the air with the smell of zesty lemon. This sativa will hit you with electrifying buzz, making it ideal for lifting the mood throughout the day.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Electric Lemon G

New Strains Alert: Dutch Thunder Fuck, Early Skunk, Blackberry Diesel, Super Chronic, and More
Most popular in