HybridTHC 27%CBD

Elvis Glue

Elvis Glue is a hybrid weed strain bred by Upstate Elevator Operators in 2023, and made from a genetic cross of Elvis x GG4. This strain rocks your world with a buzzy head high that soon melts into a couchlock. Elvis Glue reeks like a shiny, chemical pleather couch covered in glue gas; it was voted the 2023 Budtender’s Choice Strain for Vermont. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Elvis Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

