Hybrid

4.5 39 reviews

Elvis

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

Elvis

Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.

Effects

21 people reported 142 effects
Uplifted 66%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 52%
Talkative 38%
Pain 38%
Stress 38%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 19%
Fatigue 14%
Dizzy 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Elvis

