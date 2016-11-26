ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 28 reviews

Enemy of the State

Enemy of the State

Enemy of the State by Super Strains is an old school indica whose genetics have been lent to several other successful strains over the years. While the strain’s genetics remain unknown, the musky aroma and heavy mental and physical sedation suggests indica-dominant lineage. Enemy of the State’s primary claim to fame is its genetic contribution to the Amnesia family line as well as its generous yields. Enjoy this strain later in the evening to maximize its sedative effects and to help curb minor pain and restlessness.   

