  3. Enigma
Indica

4.6 29 reviews

Enigma

aka Enigma OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Enigma

The indica-dominant Enigma strain is as mysterious as its name makes it sound; not much is known about its origins, but Enigma is a long-lasting euphoric strain with earthy and tangy flavors. The natural progression of its effects begins with carefree happiness and ends in a sleepy haze. Enigma is a great strain for patients experiencing appetite loss and/or cachexia.

Effects

23 people reported 236 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 65%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 43%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%

Reviews

29

New Strains Alert: Enigma, Juliet, White Fire Alien OG, Double Dream, and Earth OG
Most popular in