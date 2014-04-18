The indica-dominant Enigma strain is as mysterious as its name makes it sound; not much is known about its origins, but Enigma is a long-lasting euphoric strain with earthy and tangy flavors. The natural progression of its effects begins with carefree happiness and ends in a sleepy haze. Enigma is a great strain for patients experiencing appetite loss and/or cachexia.
