HybridTHC 25%CBD

Envy

Envy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and an unknown strain. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and a carefree state of mind. Envy is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Envy effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Envy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seven Leaves, Envy features flavors like sweet, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Envy typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Envy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



