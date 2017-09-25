ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Eran Almog
Indica

4.4 38 reviews

Eran Almog

Eran Almog

Eran Almog, an indica-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam, is a high THC strain used for treating sleep disorders and nausea. Popular among patients in Israel, Eran Almog also effectively fights inflammation, pain, and indigestion. This variety, named after a Tikun Olam patient, has a THC content that reaches up to 28 percent.

Effects

28 people reported 243 effects
Relaxed 82%
Sleepy 60%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 32%
Insomnia 50%
Stress 42%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

38

Avatar for s4kicks
Member since 2016
I am absolutely not one to leave reviews unless I come across a product or service that is exceptionally good or bad, but this occurs maybe once or twice a year. I have been a subscriber to Leafly for about a year and have never left a review in spite of the fact that I have tried over 40 strains o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for blueashsky
Member since 2015
Love it! Love it! Love it! I have fibromyalgia and Sjögren's syndrome, which means I'm always in a lot of pain basically. This strain made me forget about the pains and took me to a great euphoric cloud!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Sethalos
Member since 2016
As a Veteran suffering from PTSD, I highly recommend this strain. It is an exceptionally good strain for depression/anxiety, as well helping with sleep. It doesn't fog brain as much as others yet I feel happy and relaxed. I have tried many different strains over the past few years, and this one has ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Stealthbomber34
Member since 2016
I have nightmares, night sweats etc and have neither on this. 4-6 hours of deep sleep followed by a few hours of light lazy sleep. Takes awhile to kick in, but when it does, buckle up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Yorkiegirlz
Member since 2016
Pain… SNAP anxiety...SNAP 27%THC This is the best Medical strain EVER! I would also recommend for those who have been enjoying cannabis for a while and need that extra kick in your butt! Go slow and enjoy🙏
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
