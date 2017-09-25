Eran Almog, an indica-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam, is a high THC strain used for treating sleep disorders and nausea. Popular among patients in Israel, Eran Almog also effectively fights inflammation, pain, and indigestion. This variety, named after a Tikun Olam patient, has a THC content that reaches up to 28 percent.
