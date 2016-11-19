ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Erez
Indica

4.2 27 reviews

Erez

Erez

Erez, a best-selling cannabis variety in Israel, is an indica-dominant strain developed by the company Tikun Olam and is named after their first patient. Although bred for treating sleep disorders, this strain’s 70% indica blend also effectively wards off pain, nausea, inflammation, and indigestion.

Avatar for nearly420
Member since 2016
Erez is one of the strongest Israeli strains on the market. It smells similar to the old style bubble gum from Amsterdam. Buds are big and fluffy, a fair amount of dry leaves hide fruity sweet nugs of orange goodness. Light green, indica dominant yet doesn't seat you on your ass. After grinding, the...
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BudCounselor
Member since 2016
Ongoing health issues have presented problems with sleeping. Have been using a couple days and have found this strain to be very helpful thus far!!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sublime2CT
Member since 2017
Love any strain from Tikun Olam but Erez is my favorite! If you love a strong Indica this is it! especially if you need to medicate to sleep.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for NathanHenry
Member since 2014
one of the best Israeli strains straight out of Tikun Olam, they are simply pioneers !!!
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for arielpz
Member since 2015
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
