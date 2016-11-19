Erez, a best-selling cannabis variety in Israel, is an indica-dominant strain developed by the company Tikun Olam and is named after their first patient. Although bred for treating sleep disorders, this strain’s 70% indica blend also effectively wards off pain, nausea, inflammation, and indigestion.
