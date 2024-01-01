Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Eternal Death Slayer 3

Eternal Death Slayer 3 is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Smokey Point Productions from a genetic cross of (Cluster Bomb x Juicy Fruit) x Sundae Driver. This is a heavyweight strain with intensely uplifting effects, and the terps to match. Eternal Death Slayer 3 bursts with tropical, pine, and diesel flavors thanks to a combination of terpinolene, limonene, and caryophyllene—the perfect combination to KO life’s stresses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eternal Death Slayer 3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



