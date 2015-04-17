ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Everlast
Indica

4.6 14 reviews

Everlast

Everlast

Everlast from Machias, Washington is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that induces deeply relaxing effects with a hashy, skunky aroma. With a THC content that can tower as high as 28%, Everlast is best chosen by experienced, seasoned consumers. It gets its name from the long-lasting euphoria that leaves your body suspended in tingling tranquility while the mind floats to active, happy escapes. Its heavy, body-focused effects are recommended for patients treating stubborn pain or sleeplessness.

