ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Extreme Cream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Extreme Cream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 59 reviews

Extreme Cream

aka Plum Frost

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 59 reviews

Extreme Cream
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Extreme Cream by Exotic Genetix is the pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.   

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 59%
Hungry 45%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 38%
Stress 34%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

59

write a review

Find Extreme Cream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Extreme Cream nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Extreme Cream
User uploaded image of Extreme Cream
User uploaded image of Extreme Cream
User uploaded image of Extreme Cream

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Extreme OG
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Extreme Cream

Products with Extreme Cream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Extreme Cream nearby.

Most popular in