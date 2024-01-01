stock photo similar to Eye Candy S1
Hybrid

Eye Candy S1

Eye Candy S1 is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Eye Candy S1 is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Eye Candy S1 is a cross of Eye Candy x Eye Candy. The ’S’ stand for ‘self’, because the strain was bred to itself. S1s ideally are more perfect versions of themselves.  We're still learning more about Eye Candy S1 so leave one of the first reviews.

