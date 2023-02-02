Fatso #2 effects are mostly calming.
Fatso #2 potency is higher THC than average.
Fatso #2 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Fatso #2 has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fatso #2, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fatso #2 strain effects
Fatso #2 strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
