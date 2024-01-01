stock photo similar to Blue Guava
Hybrid

Blue Guava

Blue Guava is a Peach Guava cross off the OZ Kush project that debuted in 2023 from the Zatix brand in the Bay Area, CA.

Blue Guava strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Focused

Uplifted

Blue Guava strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

