Fire Walkers
Fire Walkers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Albert Walker and Fireball. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced and potent cannabis experience. Fire Walkers is highly regarded for its ability to deliver a powerful and euphoric high, making it a favorite among experienced cannabis consumers seeking intense effects and relaxation. With a THC content averaging around 25%, Fire Walkers is not recommended for beginners. Leafly customers report that its effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, providing a strong sense of stress relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fire Walkers when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Fire Walkers features flavors that encompass earthy and piney notes, creating a robust and woody taste. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its sedating and calming properties. Due to its high potency, the average price of Fire Walkers typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Fire Walkers, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
