  3. Firewalker OG
Sativa

4.5 51 reviews

Firewalker OG

aka Firewalker

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

Firewalker OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Firewalker OG is a sativa-dominant cross between Skywalker and Fire OG that is spicy with hints of flowers and hash. This strain is ideal for daytime use as you will feel full of energy and ready to take on the day. It also has many medicinal qualities, making it potentially beneficial for patients who are suffering from depression, muscle spasms, mood disorders, and anorexia.

Effects

Show all

27 people reported 232 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 40%
Stress 55%
Pain 48%
Depression 40%
Anxiety 33%
Headaches 18%
Dry eyes 33%
Dry mouth 18%
Headache 18%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

51

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Firewalker OG

