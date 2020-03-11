This lemony remix of Florida OG crosses it with DNA Genetics’ award-winning Lemon Skunk. Florida Lemons increased the yields of Florida OG while also infusing the delicious lemon aromas from Lemon Skunk. Great for concentrates, it also radiates an OG Kush flavor that will turn heads. Florida Lemons is great for medical patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, and a suppressed appetite.
