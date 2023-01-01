stock photo similar to Florida Purple
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Florida Purple

Florida Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Florida Kush and Purple Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Florida Purple is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by an unknown breeder, Florida Purple features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Florida Purple typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Florida Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Florida Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Florida Purple

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Florida Purple products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Florida Purple near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight