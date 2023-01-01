Florida Purple
Florida Purple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Florida Kush and Purple Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Florida Purple is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by an unknown breeder, Florida Purple features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Florida Purple typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Florida Purple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Florida Purple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Florida PurpleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Florida Purple products near you
Similar to Florida Purple near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—