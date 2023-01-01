HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Florida Orange
Florida Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Gen made by crossing Key Lime Surprise with Clementine. This strain features sweet and earthy ctrus flavors. Not much is known about the effects of Florida Orange.
Buy strains with similar effects to Florida Orange
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Florida Orange strain effects
Florida Orange strain helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Florida Orange products near you
Similar to Florida Orange near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—