Fluffer Nutter effects are mostly energizing.
Fluffer Nutter potency is higher THC than average.
Fluffer Nutter is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and talkative. Fluffer Nutter has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fluffer Nutter, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fluffer Nutter strain effects
Fluffer Nutter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
