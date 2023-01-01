Fog Jam
Fog Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Trainwreck and Goo strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, delivering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Fog Jam stands out with its unique aroma, featuring earthy and woody notes with hints of sweet berries and a touch of skunkiness. It caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers due to its moderate THC content, typically ranging around 18%. Leafly customers report that Fog Jam's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Fog Jam features flavors like sweet berries, earthy undertones, and a subtle skunky quality. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Fog Jam typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its intriguing flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fog Jam, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
