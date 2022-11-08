Blackwater OG
Blackwater OG effects are mostly calming.
Blackwater OG potency is higher THC than average.
Blackwater OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino Purps and SFV OG Kush. Blackwater OG is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackwater OG effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackwater OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and a lack of appetite. Bred by Cali Connection, Blackwater OG features flavors like chemical, blue cheese and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blackwater OG typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackwater OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blackwater OG sensations
Blackwater OG helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
