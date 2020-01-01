ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Force OG
Hybrid

Force OG

Force OG

Bred to improve on the already elite Mazar x Blueberry OG, Force OG crosses that powerhouse with Joseph OG to bring up the yields and resin production. Force OG puts out a pine and diesel terpene profile, celebrating true kush characteristics in flavor. Check out Force OG if you’re a kush connoisseur looking for a new cultivar.

Lineage

Mazar x Blueberry OG
Force OG

