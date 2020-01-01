Bred to improve on the already elite Mazar x Blueberry OG, Force OG crosses that powerhouse with Joseph OG to bring up the yields and resin production. Force OG puts out a pine and diesel terpene profile, celebrating true kush characteristics in flavor. Check out Force OG if you’re a kush connoisseur looking for a new cultivar.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Force OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Force OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with Force OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Force OG nearby.