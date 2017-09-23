ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 1481 reviews

Mazar x Blueberry OG

aka Skywaker OG, Skywalker OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1481 reviews

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

Effects

976 people reported 7474 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 30%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,481

Photos

Lineage

Mazar x Blueberry
OG Kush
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Karma Bitch
child
Gandalf OG
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Mazar x Blueberry OG

Show all

