Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

Formula One

Formula One

Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Formula One was created by crossing Black Lime #9 and Testarossa. Black Lime #9 was selected for its potency, while Testarossa’s genes boost the plant’s yield and resin production. The result is a complex flavor profile of guava, passionfruit, and grapefruit mix with a diesel base.

