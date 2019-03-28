Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Formula One was created by crossing Black Lime #9 and Testarossa. Black Lime #9 was selected for its potency, while Testarossa’s genes boost the plant’s yield and resin production. The result is a complex flavor profile of guava, passionfruit, and grapefruit mix with a diesel base.
