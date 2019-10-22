Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Testarossa crosses Zkittlez and Magnum Opus. Magnum Opus brings an increase in resin production and a resistance to powdery mildew to the award-winning Zkittlez. This strain reeks of gasoline, but also includes fruity notes of lavender, orange, and grapes. This is a heavy strain, so expect to get comfortable right where you are once you exhale.
