Franco's Lemon Cheese
Franco’s Lemon Cheese is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and Exodus Cheese. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Franco’s Lemon Cheese is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Greenhouse Seeds, the average price of Franco’s Lemon Cheese typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Franco’s Lemon Cheese’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Franco’s Lemon Cheese, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
