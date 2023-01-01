Fresh Powder
Fresh Powder is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and The Menthol. This strain is a creation of Wyeast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Fresh Powder is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a cerebral high. Leafly customers tell us Fresh Powder effects include energy, focus, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fresh Powder when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and pain. Bred by Wyeast Farms, Fresh Powder features flavors like minty, diesel, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some pinene or limonene content. The average price of Fresh Powder typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Fresh Powder is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and uplifting smoking experience. It has bright and deep green nugs with orange hairs that are strikingly covered in frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is minty and fresh, with hints of earth and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fresh Powder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
