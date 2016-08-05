With the dense, full flavor of her indica parentage and over 12% CBD from an ACDC mother, Frida is a complex and enchanting strain that provides relief for mind and body while fueling inspiration, sensuality, appetite, and meditation. Named in celebration of “The Heroine of Pain,” Frida by Raven Grass reminds the consumer to reach further, encouraging physical wellness without encumbering you with sedation. Enjoy Frida’s therapeutic effects as a panacea for hangovers, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. This high-CBD indica-dominant hybrid is a beautiful stone-alone strain, but is also an excellent addition to cannabis blends.
