Indica

4.7 25 reviews

Frida

Frida

With the dense, full flavor of her indica parentage and over 12% CBD from an ACDC mother, Frida is a complex and enchanting strain that provides relief for mind and body while fueling inspiration, sensuality, appetite, and meditation. Named in celebration of “The Heroine of Pain,” Frida by Raven Grass reminds the consumer to reach further, encouraging physical wellness without encumbering you with sedation. Enjoy Frida’s therapeutic effects as a panacea for hangovers, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. This high-CBD indica-dominant hybrid is a beautiful stone-alone strain, but is also an excellent addition to cannabis blends.    

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

Avatar for Dbp25
Member since 2014
Another high CBD strain lover here. Frida is a charming and disarming lady. I am not sure why it is classified as indica. It certainly is relaxing and calming, but that is due to the CBD. Anyway, reviews of high CBD strains rarely include "this weed ripped my face off - I was soooo stoned!' That is...
ArousedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for csmcaboy
Member since 2014
Big fan of CBD strains and my expectations for them have previously been less nuggy, less sticky, less like the herb I'm used to.. and that's ok because that's the way it is. Then, along saunters ol' Frida with her super dense and sticky nugs looking large like mothers day brunch was the day before ...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Path78
Member since 2016
I am a cannabis novice, but Frida has already become one strain that we're going to always want to have on hand. Frida's high CBD content really makes itself apparent in the easy going, quick acting relaxation one gets after just a couple of hits. However, with its higher THC content than some oth...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for HarleyQuinn16
Member since 2016
I have fibromyalgia and sciatica. This strain is UNBELIEVABLE! I definitely plan on stocking up and keeping this in rotation. It works really fast is really strong. It's great for my insomnia too!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nwcbd
Member since 2017
Provides very functional pain relief. βMyrcene 1.28 βCaryophyliene THC 6.76 CBD 15.37 CBG 0.81 CBN 0.29
Aroused
Lineage

Strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Frida

Most popular in