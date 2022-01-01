Buy Frosted Cake weed near you
Frosted Cake effects are mostly calming.
Frosted Cake potency is lower THC than average.
Frosted Cake, also known as Frosted Cakes,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jungle Cake and Strawberry Shortcake. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Frosted Cake has 13% THC and 9% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Frosted Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
