  3. Frosted Cherry Cookies
Hybrid

4.9 13 reviews

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

Lineage

Cherry Cookies
The White
Frosted Cherry Cookies

