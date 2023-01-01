stock photo similar to Frosted Fruit Cake
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Frosted Fruit Cake
write a review
Frosted Fruit Cake is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruity Pebbles OG and Wedding Cake, though the breeder is unknown. Frosted Fruit Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who want to relax, and medical patients who are dealing with pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Fruit Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted Fruit CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosted Fruit Cake products near you
Similar to Frosted Fruit Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—