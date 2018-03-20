Frosty Jesus is a clone-only strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis that double dips in OG genetics. Created by crossing OG Kush and Jesus OG, this strain captures the warm, pleasant mid-level sedation Kush strains are known for while pushing the lineage a notch further. The strain emits a classic OG terpene profile of lemon peel, pine, and earthy, herbaceous undertones while providing a happy, creative mental state and pleasant body buzz. Frosty Jesus develops a loose bud structure and vibrant green buds.
